Foreigner live from Las Vegas 2005

Friday 03-24-17 Foreigner – Blue Morning Blue Day and Foreigner – Dirty White Boy

After leaving the band Spooky Tooth, Mick Jones put Foreigner together in 1976. Their first album, Foreigner, came out in March of 77 and sold more than 4 million copies in the US. In 2005 Mick hired exceptional musicians that could recreate, live, what Foreigner sounded like on the records. Mick on guitar and vocals, Jason Bonham on drums, Jeff Pilson (from Dokken on bass), Thom Gimbel (Aerosmith touring keyboardist) and Kelly Hansen on lead vocals. Today it’s a Foreigner Rock Block on Live at Five with songs recorded live at Texas Station in Las Vegas in November 2005.