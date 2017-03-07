Sign in with your existing account
Great White live from Anaheim 1994
Tuesday 03-07 Great White – Once Bitten Twice Shy
Great White came out of Los Angeles in 1977. Lead vocalist, Jack Russell, was arrested in 79 for shooting a live-in maid and sentenced to 8 years in prison. He was release after serving just 18 month and rejoined the band. Due to infighting, they broke up in 2000. There are now 2 versions of Great White touring today. Great White and Jack Russell’s Great White. Today’s Live at Five is Once Bitten Twice Shy recorded live in Anaheim, California in 1994.
