Guns 'N Roses live from Argentina 1992

Tuesday 04-11-17 Guns and Roses – Welcome to The Jungle

G N’ R was born in Los Angeles in 1985 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame their first year of eligibility in 2012. Most of Guns ‘N Roses original line up are on their “Not in This Lifetime” tour. The reunion tour that everyone said would not happen EVER is happening. Today’s Live at Five features G ‘N R from their Live Era ’87 to ’93 CD…Welcome to the Jungle was recorded live in Argentina on December 6, 1992.