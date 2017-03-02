Now Playing
Posted: March 02, 2017

Guns ‘N Roses live from Tokyo 1992

Thursday 03-02-17 Guns and Roses – Don’t Cry

G N’ R was born in Los Angeles in 1985 and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame their first year of eligibility in 2012. Most of Guns ‘N Roses original line up are on the road for their “Not in This Lifetime” tour. The reunion tour that everyone said would not happen EVER is happening. Today’s Live at Five Features G ‘N R from their Live Era ’87 to ’93 CD…Don’t Cry was recorded live in Tokyo, Japan on February 22, 1992.

