Heart live from Ontario 2012

Thursday 03-16 Heart – Even It Up

Nancy Wilson’s birthday is today. Heart started out as a Led Zeppelin cover band. Over the years, they have created one hell of a legacy. 20 Top 40 hits and 7 Top Ten CD’s. They have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2012. Today’s Live at Five Features Even it Up, recorded live at Caesar’s Colosseum in Windsor, Ontario in 2012.