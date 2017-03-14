Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: March 14, 2017

Heart live from Ontario 2012

Comments

Thursday 03-16 Heart – Even It Up 

Nancy Wilson’s birthday is today. Heart started out as a Led Zeppelin cover band. Over the years, they have created one hell of a legacy. 20 Top 40 hits and 7 Top Ten CD’s. They have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2012. Today’s Live at Five Features Even it Up, recorded live at Caesar’s Colosseum in Windsor, Ontario in 2012.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation