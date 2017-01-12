INXS live from Wembly Stadium 1991

Thursday 01-12 INXS – New Sensation

This band from Australia started out as “The Farriss Brothers” in 1977. Inspired by the English band XTC they changed their name to INXS in 1979. Their lead singer, Michael Hutchence died in November of 1997. In 2005 they did a reality TV Show “Rock Star: INXS” to find a new front man. Canadian J.D. Fortune got the job. In 2012 INXS announced that they would retire from touring. The live version of “New Sensation” was recorded at Wembly Stadium in July of 1991 and is from their CD/DVD “Live Baby Live”.