Posted: April 12, 2017

INXS live at Wembley Stadium 1991

Thursday 04-13-17 INXS – The One Thing 

This band is from Australia and they started out as “The Farriss Brothers” in 1977. Inspired by the English band XTC they changed their name to INXS in 1979. Their lead singer, Michael Hutchence died in November of 1997. In 2005 they did a reality TV Show “Rock Star: INXS” to find a new front man. Canadian J.D. Fortune got the job. In 2012 INXS announced that they would retire from touring. The live version of “The One Thing” was recorded at Wembley Stadium in July of 1991.

