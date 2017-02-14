Jackson Browne Live at Five

Tuesday 02-14-17 Jackson Browne – Runnin’ on Empty

Jackson Browne was born in Germany where his dad was stationed. When he was 3 years old the family moved to Los Angeles where Jackson grew up. He graduated High School in 1966 and joined The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. He left NGDB after a few months, moved to Greenwich Village, New York and became a staff song writer for Elektra Records. In 68 he moved back to California where he met future Eagle Glenn Frey. In 1971 Jackson signed a record deal with Asylum Records and put out his first album in 72. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 14, 2004 by Bruce Springsteen.