Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: March 15, 2017

Jimi Hendrix live from Paris 1968

Comments

Friday 03-17 Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze  

Hendrix Experience is at The Joint tonight. Jimi Hendrix was one of the most influential guitarist to ever live. He started playing the guitar at 15, was a member of the Isley Brothers and Little Richards touring band before starting his own band “the Experience” in 1966. Jimi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 92 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2014…the US Postal Service issued a commemorative postage stamp honoring him. This live version of Purple Haze was recorded live at the Olympia Theatre in Paris on January 29, 1968. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation