Jimi Hendrix live from Paris 1968

Friday 03-17 Jimi Hendrix – Purple Haze

Hendrix Experience is at The Joint tonight. Jimi Hendrix was one of the most influential guitarist to ever live. He started playing the guitar at 15, was a member of the Isley Brothers and Little Richards touring band before starting his own band “the Experience” in 1966. Jimi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 92 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2014…the US Postal Service issued a commemorative postage stamp honoring him. This live version of Purple Haze was recorded live at the Olympia Theatre in Paris on January 29, 1968.