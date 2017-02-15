Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 15, 2017
John Mellencamp Live at Five
Wednesday 02-15-17 John Mellencamp – ROCK in the USA
John Mellencamp’s first manager pressured him to change his last name to Cougar and threatened to not release John’s first album if John did not agree to the name change. Changing his name to Johnny Cougar is something Mellencamp still regrets. John holds the record for the most songs, by a solo artist, to hit #1. He helped organize the first FarmAid concert in 1985 and has been involved ever since. Johnny Cash called him one of the top 10 songwriters in music. Mellencamp was inducted on March 10, 2008 by Billy Joel.
