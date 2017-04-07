Journey live from Captured

Friday 04-07 Journey – Feeling That Way/Anytime and Journey – Anyway You Want It

Kicking off the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Rock Block Weekend with Journey on Live at Five. A couple former members of Santana, Greg Rolie and Neil Schon, put Journey together in San Francisco in 73. They didn’t have much success until Steve Perry joined the band as their lead singer in 1977. Journey’s 4th Album (first one with Perry) Infinity put them on the road to becoming one of the best rock bands in America. All of today’s Live at Five songs are from Journey’s “Captured” live CD.