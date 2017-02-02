Journey live from Houston 1981

Thursday 02-02 Journey – Lights-Stay Awhile

Happy Birthday to Journey's Ross Valory. After leaving Santana, Greg Rolie and Neil Schon put together Journey in 1973 in San Francisco. They put out 3 albums without a lot of success. Then, Steve Perry joined the band in 1977. Their 4th album, the first with Perry, Infinity put them on the road to becoming one of the best rock bands in America and finally members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They will be in Tulsa at the BOK Center on June 5th. The songs Lights-Stay Awhile was recorded live at The Summit in Houston Texas in November of 1981.