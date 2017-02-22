Now Playing
Posted: February 22, 2017

KISS live from the Hard Rock in Las Vegas 2014

Wednesday 02-22 Kiss – Lick it Up 

Kiss is rockin’ The Joint at the Hard Rock tonight! They are getting into the casino business here in Oklahoma later in the year. Kiss puts on an incredible show. They have sold more than 100 million albums and are in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame This live version of Lick it Up was recorded in November 2014 at The Hard Rock in Las Vegas during their 40th Anniversary tour.  

