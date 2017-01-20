Sign in with your existing account
KISS live at The Forum in LA 1977
Friday 01-20 KISS – Detroit Rock City and KISS – Shout It Out Loud
Happy Birthday to Stanley Eisen, better known as Paul Stanley, The Starchild, from Kiss. Kiss is known for its make-up, pyrotechnics, showmanship and merchandising. The first Kiss performance was on January 30 in 1973 at The Popcorn Club in Queens, NY for an audience of three (3)…yes three people. Kiss was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Today I am playing Detroit Rock City and Shout It Out Loud from Kiss-Alive 2. Both of these song were recorded live in August of 77 at The Forum in Los Angeles.
