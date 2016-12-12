Led Zeppelin live from Celebration Day 2007

Tuesday 12-13-16 Led Zeppelin – Kashmir

The Eagle Bad Bird Ball with Jason Bonham is tonight at The Brady. The New Yardbirds came together as a band in 1968. They changed their name to Led Zeppelin and became one of the most influential and innovative rock bands ever! The critics hated them….but we loved them. Truly the Biggest Band in the World. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Today’s Live at Five is from their Celebration Day CD, recorded live in July of 2007, featuring Jason Bonham filling in for his Dad on drums.