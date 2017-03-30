Sign in with your existing account
AC/DC live from Scotland 1991
Friday 03-31-17 AC-DC – Highway to Hell
Angus Young, AC-DC’s lead guitarist has a Birthday today. The last couple of years have been rough for AC-DC. Singer, Brian Johnson left to deal with issues with his hearing. Angus’ brother and founding member, guitarist Malcolm Young had to leave due to health problems. Drummer Phil Rudd was fired because of issues with drugs and legal problems. Bass player, Cliff Williams, after 40 years on the road, got tired of the grind and retired last year. Only Angus Young knows what the future holds for AC/DC. This version of Highway to Hell was recorded in Scotland on April 29, 1991
