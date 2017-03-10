U2 live from South Africa 2011

Monday 03-13 U2 – Mysterious Ways

Today is U2’s bass guitarist, Adam Clayton celebrates a birthday. In 1976 four teenagers (not very good musicians) at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, in Dublin, started a rock band. Within four years they had a record deal and released their first album. Bono, birthday boy, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen and The Edge have become one of the most successful bands in the world. Winning 22 Grammy Awards and in 2003 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This live version of Mysterious Ways was recorded in Cape Town South Africa on February 18, 2011.