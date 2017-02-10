Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 10, 2017
AC/DC live from the Razor’s Edge Tour 1991
Friday 02-10 AC-DC – You Shook Me All Night Long and AC-DC – Highway To Hell
During the last couple of years AC-DC has been through a lot of changes. Guitarist Malcolm Young, left due to health problems. Drummer Phil Rudd was fired because of legal issues. Lead singer Brian Johnson had to be replaced (by Axl Rose) during the Rock or Bust tour to avoid losing his hearing. After 40 years with the band, Bassist, Cliff Williams retired at the end of last year. Both of today’s Live at Five tracks were recorded during AC-DC’s 1991 Razor’s Edge Tour. You Shook Me All Night Long was recorded live in England on August 17, 1991 and Highway to Hell was recorded in Scotland on April 29, 1991.
