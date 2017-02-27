Now Playing
Posted: February 27, 2017

Loverboy from Loud, Live & Loose 

Monday 02-27-17 Loverboy – Working for the Weekend

Loverboy is based out of Vancouver Canada. Mike Reno on Vocals, Paul Dean on Guitar, the late Scott Smith on Bass, Doug Johnson on Keyboards and Matt Frenette on Drums. They’ve won 6 Juno Awards (Canada’s “Grammy”) and are members of the Canadian Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Original bassist, Scott Smith was lost at sea while sailing with friends on November 30 in 2000 near the Golden Gate Bridge. This live version of Workin’ for the Weekend is from their Loud, Live & Loose 1982 – 1986 CD. 

