Lynyrd Skynyrd Live at Five

Thursday 02-16-17 Lynyrd Skynyrd – Sweet Home Alabama

Lynyrd Skynyrd was called My Backyard when they first got together in Jacksonville, FL in 1964. They settled on Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969. At the height of their game, three members died in a plane crash in 77. Surviving members re-grouped in 1987 for a reunion tour with Ronnie Van Zant’s brother, Johnny on lead vocals. They were inducted on March 13, 2006 by Kid Rock. Estranged from the band for many years, their original Drummers Bob Burns and Artimus Pile and Guitarist Ed King were inducted with the band and played on stage with them at the ceremony.