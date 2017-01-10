Now Playing
Posted: January 10, 2017

Lynyrd Skynyrd live from Tennessee 2003

Wednesday 01-11 Lynyrd Skynyrd – Simple Man

 

These boys from Jacksonville, Florida first got together to play music in 1964, calling themselves My Backyard. They finally settled on the name Lynyrd Skynyrd in 69. Three members died in a plane crash in 1977. They reformed in 1987 with their late Lead Singer Ronnie Van Zant’s younger brother Johnny Van Zant on Lead Vocals. The Vicious Cycle Tour celebrated Skynyrd’s 30 years of Rock and Roll. Featuring only two original members Gary Rossington on guitar and the late Billy Powel on keyboards. This song was recorded live in Nashville, Tennessee on July 11, 2003. 

