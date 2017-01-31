Now Playing
Posted: January 31, 2017

Motley Crue live from the Carnival of Sins Tour 2005

Wednesday 02-01 Motley Crue – Looks That Kill  

Tommy Lee and Vince Neil went to the same high school but they played in different bands. Nikki Sixx quit the band he was in and started jamming with Tommy Lee and Mick Marrs. After seeing Vince Neil sing with his band Rockcandi, both Mick and Tommy wanted Vince to join the new band. That is how Motley Crue became Motley. Today's Live at Five is the Crue recorded live in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2005 during their Carnival of Sin's Tour. 

