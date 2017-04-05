Night Ranger live from Japan 1997

Wednesday 04-05 Night Ranger - Still Rock in America

Night Ranger first got together in 79 using the name Stereo! They added a second guitarist and changed the name to Ranger. In 1982, they changed the name to Night Ranger when they found out a country band called The Rangers, claimed a trademark infringement. Night Ranger is Jack Blades on bass and vocals, Brad Gillis on guitar, Jeff Watson guitar and vocals, Alan Fitzgerald keyboards and Kelley Keagy, drums and vocals. This live version of (You Can Still) Rock in America was recorded live in Tokyo, Japan on April 8th, 1997.