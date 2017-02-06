Ozzy Osbourne live from Tokyo 2002

Monday 02-06 Ozzy Osbourne – Road To Nowhere

Ozzy Osbourne is sometimes called The Prince of Darkness and The Godfather of Heavy Metal. When he heard The Beatles “She Loves You” on the radio, Ozzy knew he wanted to become a rock star. He was a founding member of Black Sabbath and was fired in 79 for heavy drug use. They have since reunited for several reunion tours. This version of Road to Nowhere was recorded in Tokyo, Japan on February 15, 2002 and features Zakk Wylde on guitar, Robert Trujillo (Metallica) on bass and Randy Castillo on drums. Let’s ROCK!