Pat Benatar live from her Summer Vacation Tour 2001

Tuesday 01-10 Pat Benatar - Treat Me Right

Happy Birthday to Pat Benatar. Pat Benatar is a 4 time Grammy Winner and best-selling author. Her memoir, Between a Heart and a Rock Place was a New York Times best seller in 2010. She’s been married to her Guitarist, Neil Giraldo since 82. Her video for the song You Better Run was the second video ever played on MTV. This version of Treat Me Right was recorded live during Pat’s Summer Vacation Tour in 2001.