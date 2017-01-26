Pink Floyd live from the Nassau Coliseum 1988

Friday 01-27 Pink Floyd – Us and Them

Pink Floyd’s Drummer, Nick Mason is celebrating his Birthday today. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in ’96. Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall are two of the best-selling albums of all time. This version of Us and Them is from Pink Floyd’s live CD Delicate Sound of Thunder and was recorded live in August of 1988 at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY.