Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: January 26, 2017

Pink Floyd live from the Nassau Coliseum 1988

Comments

Friday 01-27 Pink Floyd – Us and Them   

Pink Floyd’s Drummer, Nick Mason is celebrating his Birthday today. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in ’96. Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall are two of the best-selling albums of all time. This version of Us and Them is from Pink Floyd’s live CD Delicate Sound of Thunder and was recorded live in August of 1988 at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation