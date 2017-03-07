Now Playing
Posted: March 07, 2017

Poison live from the Native Tongue World Tour 1993

Thursday 03-09 Poison – Unskinny Bop

Bret Michaels is playing live at The Hard Rock tonight. Bret is the lead singer for the group Poison but he also tours as a solo artist. He has been in a couple of movies and appeared on several reality TV Shows. Michaels is diabetic and has had to deal with other health issues over the years because of it. Today on Live at Five it’s Unskinny Pop, recorded live during Poison’s Native Tongue World Tour in 1993.

