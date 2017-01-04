Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: January 04, 2017

Queen from Killer Live 1979

Comments

Wednesday 01-04 Queen – We Will Rock You-We Are The Champions

 

Before Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor were members of a band called “Smile”. Freddie Mercury was a fan of the band...so he joined them in 1970 and suggested the name change to Queen. They are one of the biggest rock bands in the world and one of the best-selling artists of all time. They became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Vocalist, Freddie Mercury died in 91 and bass player John Deacon retired in 1997. Today’s Live at Five is from Queen’s Killer Live in 79 CD.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation