Queen from Killer Live 1979

Wednesday 01-04 Queen – We Will Rock You-We Are The Champions

Before Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor were members of a band called “Smile”. Freddie Mercury was a fan of the band...so he joined them in 1970 and suggested the name change to Queen. They are one of the biggest rock bands in the world and one of the best-selling artists of all time. They became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Vocalist, Freddie Mercury died in 91 and bass player John Deacon retired in 1997. Today’s Live at Five is from Queen’s Killer Live in 79 CD.