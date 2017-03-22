Sign in with your existing account
Queen live from Live Killers 1979
Wednesday 03-22-17 Queen – You’re My Best Friend
Before Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor were members of a band called “Smile”. Freddie Mercury was a fan of the band...so he joined them in 1970 and suggested the name change to Queen. They became one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Freddie Mercury died in 91 and bassist John Deacon retired in 1997. Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Today’s Live at Five is from Queen’s Live Killers. It was recorded during Queen’s Jazz tour in 1979.
