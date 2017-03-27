Quiet Riot Live at Five

Monday 03-27-17 Quiet Riot – Bang Your Head

Quiet Riot was formed in 1973 by a little know guitarist named Randy Rhodes, who later became a superstar as Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist. Randy died in a plane crash in 1982. Lead singer Kevin DuBrow died in 2007. James Durbin from Season 10 of American Idol is their lead singer these days. Quiet Riot was the first “Metal” band to have a top 5 hit single a cover of Slade’s “Slade’s “Cum on Feel the Noise” and #1 album in the same week. This is from Quiet Riot’s Greatest Hits CD.