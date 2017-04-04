Rolling Stones live from Cuba 2016

Tuesday 04-04 Rolling Stones - It’s Only Rock and Roll

The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 in London calling themselves “The Blue Boys”. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. As far as recording goes, The Stones have been busy, they released a new Live CD “Havana Moon” on November 11, 2016 and a Blues inspired CD called “Blue and Lonesome” on December 2, 2016. Live at Five today is the Stones It’s Only Rock and Roll…recorded live in Havana Cuba on March 25, 2016.