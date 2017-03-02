Now Playing
Posted: March 02, 2017

Rush Live at Five

Friday 03-03-17 Rush – Freewill 

03-03-17 Rush – Spirit of the Radio

Rush is Neil Peart, Getty Lee and Alex Lifeson. They are known for their expert musicianship. Rush has retired from touring but they have not ruled out the idea of doing some recording or playing an occasional gig for charity or fun. From Rush in RIO, this version of Free Will was recorded live in front of 40,000 fans in Rio de Janeiro on the final night of their 2002 Vapor Trails Tour. This version of Spirit of the Radio is from Live in Cleveland 2011 and was recorded live on April 15, 2011.

