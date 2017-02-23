Sammy Hagar live from St. Louis 2002

Friday 02-24 Sammy Hagar – I Can’t Drive 55

The first time I heard about The Red Rocker he was the front man for Montrose. Sammy quit Montrose in 75 and kicked off his solo career. He replaced David Lee Roth in Van Halen in 1985 and he either quit or was fired (depending on who’s story you believe) in 96. Sammy and Eddie Van Halen have been bickering ever since. Today’s Live at Five is Sammy’s I Can’t Drive 55 recorded in Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) on June 7, 2002.