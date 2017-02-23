Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: February 23, 2017

Sammy Hagar live from St. Louis 2002

Comments

Friday 02-24 Sammy Hagar – I Can’t Drive 55 

The first time I heard about The Red Rocker he was the front man for Montrose. Sammy quit Montrose in 75 and kicked off his solo career. He replaced David Lee Roth in Van Halen in 1985 and he either quit or was fired (depending on who’s story you believe) in 96. Sammy and Eddie Van Halen have been bickering ever since. Today’s Live at Five is Sammy’s I Can’t Drive 55 recorded in Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) on June 7, 2002.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation