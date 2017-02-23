Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 23, 2017
Sammy Hagar live from St. Louis 2002
Friday 02-24 Sammy Hagar – I Can’t Drive 55
The first time I heard about The Red Rocker he was the front man for Montrose. Sammy quit Montrose in 75 and kicked off his solo career. He replaced David Lee Roth in Van Halen in 1985 and he either quit or was fired (depending on who’s story you believe) in 96. Sammy and Eddie Van Halen have been bickering ever since. Today’s Live at Five is Sammy’s I Can’t Drive 55 recorded in Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) on June 7, 2002.
