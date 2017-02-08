Now Playing
Posted: February 08, 2017

Santana Live at Five

Wednesday 02-08 Santana – Black Magic Woman

This band kicked around San Francisco for a couple of years before they got a gig playing at Woodstock in 1969. Woodstock made them Rock Stars. “The Classic” line up of the band with Carlos Santana, Neil Schon (Journey), Gregg Rolie (Journey), Michaels Carabello and Michael Shreive (the youngest band member at Woodstock) just reunited to record a new CD (Santana IV) and to do a tour last year. They are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and multiple Grammy Winners. 

