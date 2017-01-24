Scorpions live from Love at First Sting World Tour 1984-1985

Tuesday 01-24 Scorpions – Rock You Like a Hurricane

German born and bred…Scorpions have been rockin’ for over 50 years. Rolling Stone magazine called them “the heroes of heavy metal”. They’ve received three World Music Awards and a star on the Hollywood Rock Wall. This song is from Scorpions World Wide Live CD/DVD and was recorded live during their Love at First Sting World Tour in 84 and 85.