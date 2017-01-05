Sign in with your existing account
38 Special live from Sturgis 1999
Friday 01-06 38 Special – Fantasy Girl
38 Special is Live at the Hard Rock tonight. In 1974 by neighborhood friends Don Barnes and Donnie Van Zant wanted to start a band and 38 Special was born in Jacksonville, Florida. A lot a great bands and musicians are from Jacksonville….Allman Brothers, Molly Hatchet, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Don Felder (Eagles) and Lynyrd Skynyrd to name a few. Donnie Van Zant left the band and retired from music in 2013. This version of Fantasy Girl was recorded live at the Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, SD on August 12, 1999.
