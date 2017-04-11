Now Playing
Posted: April 11, 2017

Steppenwolf live from Santa Monica 1970

Wednesday 04-12-17 Steppenwolf – Magic Carpet Ride  

Happy Birthday to John Kay of Steppenwolf! Inspired by Hermann Hesse’s novel Steppenwolf, the band “Sparrow” from Canada, became Steppenwolf in 1967. During their hay day, they sold over 25 million records. John Kay is the only original member. This is Steppenwolf recorded live in Santa Monica Civic Center in 1970

