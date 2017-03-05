Stevie Nicks live with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra 2006

Monday 03-06 Stevie Nicks – Edge of Seventeen

Stevie Nicks is live at BOK Center tonight. To get you ready for the show…Stevie is on Live at Five today. Stephanie Lynn Nicks was born in Phoenix, Arizona and is best known as a member of Fleetwood Mac. She has 8 Grammy nominations and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She’s had great success as a solo artist and is a musical influence for a bunch of today’s greatest female artists. This version of Edge of Seventeen was recorded live on February 18th, 2006 with The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.