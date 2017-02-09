Now Playing
Posted: February 09, 2017

Styx live from Rosemont, Illinois 1996

Thursday 02-09 Styx – Renegade 

Styx at The Joint at The Hard Rock tonight. Styx started out in Chicago in 72. Tommy Shaw joined in 1976 when one of their original guitarist John Curulewski left the band to spend more time with family. Styx live album, Return to Paradise was recorded during their 1997 reunion tour with Tommy Shaw, but without original drummer John Panozzo, he had died in July of 96. This version of Renegade was recorded live on September 21, 1996 at The Paradise Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois.

