Tesla from Replugged Live

Tuesday 02-28-17 Tesla – Love Song

Tesla is playing at the Brady Theatre tonight. They started playing together in Sacramento, California in 1981 using the name City Kidd. Inspired by Inventor and Electrical Engineer Nikola Tesla, they changed the name of the band to Tesla in 86. Tesla’s lead singer, Jeff Keith, considers himself an Oklahoma boy. He was born in Texarkana, Arkansas. He spent a year in Broken Bow, Oklahoma and grew up in Idabel, Oklahoma. Jeff graduated from Idabel High School and was a member of the FFA there. Today’s Live at Five is the live version of Tesla’s hit Love Song from their double live album Replugged Live.