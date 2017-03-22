Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2017

The Cars live from DC 1980

Thursday 03-23-17 The Cars – My Best Friends Girl  

Today is Ric Ocasek’s Birthday. Ocasek, Benjamin Orr, Elliot Easton, Greg Hawkes and David Robinson became The Cars in 1976. After years of success, they broke up 1988. Orr passed away in 2000 from pancreatic cancer. Surviving members reunited in 2010 and recorded a new CD, Move Like This, which came out in 2011. The Cars were nominated to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015…but have not made it in. My Best Friends girl was recorded live in Washington DC in 1980.

