Posted: December 27, 2016
The Eagles live from Englewood California 1976
unknown
Tuesday 12-27 Eagles – Take it to the Limit
Six Grammy Awards, Five American Music Awards, six number one albums, five number one singles and they were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Yes….The Eagles have been a very successful rock band. Glenn Frey, died earlier this year. Drummer, Don Henley confirmed in June that the band was finished. Former bassist, Randy Meisner wrote Take It to the Limit with Frey and Henley and it is only Eagles song to feature Meisner on lead vocals. It was recorded live on October 20, 1976 at The Forum in Englewood, California.
