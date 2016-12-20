Now Playing
Posted: December 20, 2016

The Rolling Stones live from Madison Square Garden 2012

Wednesday 12-21-16 Rolling Stones – Jumpin’ Jack Flash 

The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 in London calling themselves “The Blue Boys”. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004. The Stones just released a new blues inspired CD called “Blue and Lonesome” that is getting rave reviews. Also, congratulations to lead singer, Mick Jagger and his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, on the birth of Mick’s 8th child, a boy, earlier this month. Live at Five today is the Stones Jumpin’ Jack Flash recorded live at the Concert for Sandy Relief on December 12, 2012 at Madison Square Garden.

