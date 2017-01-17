Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: January 17, 2017

The Rolling Stones live from Texas 1972

Comments

Tuesday 01-17 Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar   

Happy Birthday to former Rolling Stone Mick Taylor. Taylor was a member of the Stones from 1969 – 1974. He quit in 74 because he was not getting along with Keith Richards and did not get writers credit on a couple of songs he wrote for the “It’s Only Rock and Roll” album. I understand that he also hoped to protect his family from the drug culture by leaving the band. In December of 1981 he joined the Stones on stage in Kansas City. Since 2012 he has jammed with the Rolling Stones at several reunion shows. This live version of Brown Sugar was recorded live in Texas in 1972. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation