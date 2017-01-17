Sign in with your existing account
The Rolling Stones live from Texas 1972
Tuesday 01-17 Rolling Stones – Brown Sugar
Happy Birthday to former Rolling Stone Mick Taylor. Taylor was a member of the Stones from 1969 – 1974. He quit in 74 because he was not getting along with Keith Richards and did not get writers credit on a couple of songs he wrote for the “It’s Only Rock and Roll” album. I understand that he also hoped to protect his family from the drug culture by leaving the band. In December of 1981 he joined the Stones on stage in Kansas City. Since 2012 he has jammed with the Rolling Stones at several reunion shows. This live version of Brown Sugar was recorded live in Texas in 1972.
