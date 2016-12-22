The Who live from 1989

Friday 12-23-16 The Who – Join Together and The Who – Eminence Front

Roger Daltry, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon are The Who and are considered one of the most influential rock bands in music. On December 6, 1975 The Who set the record for the largest crowd at an indoor concert with over 78,000 folks at the Pontic Silverdome in Detroit. Then in May of 76, at the Valley in London, they set the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s loudest concert at over 120 decibels. Drummer Keith Moon died in September of 1978. Bassist, John Entwistle died from a heart attack on June 27, 2002. Today’s Live at Five Rock Block features Join Together recorded live in San Diego in August of 1989 and Eminence Front was recorded live in Raleigh, NC in July of 1989.