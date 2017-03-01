The Who live from Radio City Music Hall NYC 1989

Wednesday 03-01-17 The Who – Pinball Wizard

Happy Birthday to The Who’s Roger Daltry. Roger, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon are The Who and are one of the most influential rock bands in music. They set the record for the largest crowd at an indoor concert with over 78,000 folks at the Pontic Silverdome in Detroit on December 6, 1975. Drummer Keith Moon died in September of 1978. Bassist, John Entwistle died from a heart attack on June 27, 2002. Live at Five today is The Who’s Pinball Wizard…recorded live in June of 89 in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.