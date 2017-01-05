Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: January 05, 2017

The Who live from San Diego 1989

Comments

Thursday 01-05 The Who – Join Together 

 

Roger Daltry, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon are The Who and are considered one of the most influential rock bands in music. On December 6, 1975 The Who set the record for the largest crowd at an indoor concert with over 78,000 folks at the Pontic Silverdome in Detroit. Then in May of 76, at the Valley in London, they set the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s loudest concert at over 120 decibels. Drummer Keith Moon died in September of 1978. Bassist, John Entwistle died from a heart attack on June 27, 2002. Today’s Live at Five features Join Together recorded live in San Diego in August of 1989.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation