The Who live from their 1989 US Tour
Friday 04-14-17 The Who – You Better You Bet
Roger Daltry, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon are The Who and are considered one of the most influential rock bands in music. On December 6, 1975 The Who set the record for the largest crowd at an indoor concert with over 78,000 folks at the Pontic Silverdome in Detroit Michigan. Then in May of 76, at the Valley in London, they set the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s loudest concert at over 120 decibels. Drummer Keith Moon died in September of 1978. Bassist, John Entwistle died from a heart attack on June 27, 2002. This version of You Better You Bet was recorded during their US Tour in 1989.
