Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers live from LA 1981

Monday 01-16 Tom Petty & HB – The Waiting

Tom Petty’s first album was released on the late Leon Russell’s Shelter People Record label. He recorded a lot of songs at Leon’s “Church” studio here in Tulsa. His concerts always sell-out and Tom is one of the best-selling artists of all time (selling more than 80 million records). Petty has also done some acting too! He was in the movie The Postman with Kevin Costner and cartoons The Simpson’s and King of the Hill. The song The Waiting, on Live at Five today, was recorded live at the Forum LA on June 28, 1981.