Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Live at Five

Friday 02-17-17 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – American Girl

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are America’s band. They will be in OK City with Joe Walsh on April 20th. Tom is from Gainesville, Florida but spent time in Tulsa in the early days recording at Leon Russell’s Church Studio. Petty once said “I’d like to see us break some new ground and leave some sort of mark on music”….I think it is safe to say that they have accomplished that goal. From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2002.