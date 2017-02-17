Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: February 17, 2017

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Live at Five

Comments

Friday 02-17-17 Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – American Girl

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are America’s band. They will be in OK City with Joe Walsh on April 20th. Tom is from Gainesville, Florida but spent time in Tulsa in the early days recording at Leon Russell’s Church Studio. Petty once said “I’d like to see us break some new ground and leave some sort of mark on music”….I think it is safe to say that they have accomplished that goal. From the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2002.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation